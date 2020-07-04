Stop Arresting and Firing Innocent Malawians Rev Chakwera…Focus On Covid-19 and Looming Hunger

BY JACK BANDA

My appeal to Dr Chakwera is that he should stop arresting and firing Malawians. There’s an urgent need for him to address the people about the rising cases of Covid-19 and the looming hunger.

Instead of persecuting Malawians, do like APM used to do. He promised us that no one was going to die of hunger for as long as he was president and he kept that promise. On Covid-19, he did what he could do to protect Malawians. People were kept posted on what is happening. He had no time to arrest people.

Even Trapence, when he took an injunction to stop him from applying planned mitigation measures for Covid-19, APM just came up with an alternative plan. We notice these things are not even covered in the budget, what are the plans?