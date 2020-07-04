Sangie, Piksy Drop Acoustic Set

By Sellaphine Banda

After taking a break in the studio songbird and dancehall artist, Sangie, together with Piksy have retuned with an acoustic set released on Friday.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe on Friday Sangie said the duo has decided to come up with the acoustic song in order to satisfy demands of their fans whom she said miss live shows due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it is time to break the silence which has come due to the pandemic.

“This is part of making our fans not to forget us hence coming together with Piksy in this song. The song applies to our daily life in the sense that whatever we are going through a day of recovering is coming,” she said.

The songbird said she decided to work with Piksy for the first time, not just as a friend, but as someone she respects in the music industry describing their collaboration as a sneak peak of what is to come for the duo.

She described the project as one of her greatest collaboration she has ever produced saying her fans will appreciate both the sound and quality of the music.

Commenting on her collaboration with Piksy, Sangie said fans should expect fireworks from the duo and the best music saying they are not leaving any stone unturned.

Feeling fresh and rebranded, Sangie decided to come up with the Revelation which is a narrative of daily life.

With an eye on the international market, the Mayi wa Ngwiro fame admits that music has changed and as an artist it is important to grow with time while maintaining the brand.

“My message to all my fans is that they should expect fireworks from the songs curtailing real life experiences for they possess an intimate touch to the souls,” she said.

Her message in this time is that people should learn to work extra harder, love one another and be themselves, stay safe and protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

Commenting on her Facebook page Penjani Nyirongo said, the acoustic is massive in terms of quality picture and sound.