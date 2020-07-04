Namarika Fired As Health Secretary

The newly elected President of the Republic of Malawi, Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera has fired Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. Dan Namarika.

Fired Health PS Dr Namarika (Centre)

The president Dr. Chakwera made the announcement on Saturday in his special address to the nation delivered from his private residence in Lilongwe.

Chakwera said the new principal secretary and the Minister of Health will be announced next week.

“I will announce a new health minister and principal secretary for the ministry by next week Tuesday,” said Chakwera adding that their core-mandate will be to fight Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Chakwera has since described covid-19 situation in the country as worse compared to three months ago when the country was Covid-19 free.

He then appealed to members of the general public to follow all the Covid-19 preventive measures set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organizations.

Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 1498 confirmed cases including 19 deaths and 317 recoveries.