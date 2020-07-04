Namarika Fired As Health Secretary

The newly elected President of the Republic of Malawi, Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera has fired Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. Dan Namarika.
The president Dr. Chakwera made the announcement on Saturday in his special address to the nation delivered from his private residence in Lilongwe.
Chakwera said the new principal secretary and the Minister of Health will be announced next week.
“I will announce a new health minister and principal secretary for the ministry by next week Tuesday,” said Chakwera adding that their core-mandate will be to fight Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Chakwera has since described covid-19 situation in the country as worse compared to three months ago when the country was Covid-19 free.
He then appealed to members of the general public to follow all the Covid-19 preventive measures set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organizations.
Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 1498 confirmed cases including 19 deaths and 317 recoveries.
Mwavomerano pano, kuti COVID-19 is real? Si inu mmakana just 3weeks ago, kuti Corona virus kulibe, boma.likuopa chisankho. Hmmm! Mulungu akudalitseni, adalitsenso Malawi.
So who has made nCov worse? What if we had followed the set measures by the then government and this just fired ps? Are you kidding? Is now nCov real? People in ndirande sided with you and took apm as a coward who was scared of polls and they even stoned him. They wrecked havoc in limbe defying all odds demonstrating against local down in full support of kenyatta and chilima who was remote controlling hrdc dogs. Here you are now scolding us to take apm’s calls seriously, what a disappointment? Apm avoided mega rallies which partly contributed to his down fall all in the name of combating this deadly virus while your camp was busy telling people to stand tall and hag. My advice is, this will be a tough battle to fight because those who voted for you hoping that covid will vanish soon after you ascend into power will oppose vehemently.
@Tapiwa you are wrong. All political leaders acknowledged that there is COVID-19. That there is no COVID-19 was said on two platforms. First was to put off APM who was planning to postpone the election and continue ruling this country. Secondly, APM was importing huge cases of COVID-19 from South Africa and releasing them when they arrived in Malawi. This is the main reason the cases have skyrocketed locally.