A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldier has become the seventeenth person to die of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Joshua Malango confirmed the development on Saturday Morning.

Malango said the Soldier (name withheld) died this morning at Kameza Covid-19 Quarantine Centre in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 1498 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 317 recoveries.