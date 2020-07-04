MCP Planning to Arrest Mutharika, DPP Officials

The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is planning to arrest former President Professor Peter Mutharika, Nicholas Dausi and other senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials, Malawi Voice has learnt.

The opposition DPP’s Spokesperson, Dausi disclosed the development on Saturday during a press briefing held in Lilongwe.

DPP’s Dausi targeted

Dausi said was aware of the MCP’s planned political vengeance against the former ruling DPP leaders over what he calls trumped up political and corruption allegations.

According to Dausi, apart from Mutharika and himself MCP also plans to arrest former cabinet Ministers namely Ben Phiri, Norman Chisale, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Charles Mchacha and Mutharika’s top security aid Norman Chisale.

This week Police arrested DPP’s Regional Governor for Central Region David Kambalame and DPP’s Ward Councillor Issac Jomo Osman.