Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Chewa Chief Karonga Gawa Undi are some of the foreign officials to attend President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s inauguration and Independence Day celebrations.

Lungu, Gawa Undi to attend Chakwera Inauguration

The Celebrations will take place on Monday, the 6th of July 2020 at Bingu International Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe amidst rise in Coronavirus cases in the country and globe.

In an interview Chairperson for the organizing committee of the ceremony, Khumbize Chiponda said Lungu and Kalonga Gawa Undi have both confirmed to grace the celebrations.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, the newly elected Malawi President Dr. Chakwera said only people with masks and hand sanitizers will be allowed to enter the stadium.

He further that said government has procured over 100 thousand masks to be given to people entering the stadium as a measure of fighting the spread of the coronavirus in the country.