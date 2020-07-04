Inauguration, Independence Day Celebrations On Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says the country will still hold inauguration and Independence Day celebrations on Monday 6th of July 2020 despite the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The situation is worse- Chakwera

President Reverend Chakwera was speaking on Saturday in his special address to the nation.

He said People will be required to put on face masks when entering Bingu International Stadium as a measure of preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Despite describing the Covid-19 situation worse than it was before, Dr. Chakwera said the country has to find new ways of moving forward.

“The number of Coronavirus cases is alarming. The situation is worse today than it was three months ago.

I believe what is best of us as a society is to find new ways of life that strikes a balance between public safety and community sustenance,” said Chakwera

He then appealed to members of the general public to follow all the Covid-19 preventive measures set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organizations.

Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 1498 confirmed cases including 19 deaths and 317 recoveries.