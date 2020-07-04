Extravagance and Wastage of Our Taxes: Chakwera Spends Millions Already On ‘Covid-19 Inauguration’

JACK BANDA

Now look at this extravagance and wastage of our taxes already. Obviously, we are not expecting international heads of state to come to the inauguration.

They would be bonkers and setting wrong precedence in their own countries if they come despite the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Malawi. Now, they are saying, they want half of the stadium capacity and half of those that seat outside to go.

They intend to buy hand sanitizer, and face masks for them all just for this occasion. Now we are also talking about allowances and PPE for support team. Chakwera said he is going to be transparent and give us information. He did not disclose the budget for this but what we know, is that, it is a lot of money.

Pretty soon they will start blaming APM who left us this money to go to hospitals and to help the poor during this difficult times. Again, what is hard to just do something through zoom. Ask other presidents who are his friends to join the session and beam it on tv. Instead of adopting new extravagant ways of doing life, adopt creative ways of doing it and save money.