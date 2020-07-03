Taskforce To Decide On Schools Re-Opening

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, July 3, Mana: The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus Pandemic has disclosed that it will come up with final decision next week on the reopening of schools as the country continues to register more cases amidst stakeholders’ call to reopen schools.

Chairperson for the Taskforce Dr. John Phuka

A press statement by the taskforce shows that Malawi registered 60 new cases raising total number of cases to 1,402 including 16 deaths by June 2.

There have been calls from stakeholders including traditional leaders asking the government to reopen schools after observing that most school going children are idling.

The statement signed by the Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr. John Phuka indicates that even though schools were proposed to reopen on 13 July, the taskforce will make its final determination next week.

“Although there are various calls by stakeholders to reopen schools in the country, I would like to remind everyone that review will be done next week to determine whether schools should reopen or not”, reads part of the statement.

The taskforce has since reminded the general public to strengthen some preventive measures as cases keep on rising.

“As cases keep rising the country should reinforce key measures of observing social distance, promote frequent hand washing and reduce spreading of the virus by always remembering to wear face mask”, Dr. Phuka said in the statement.

Ministry of Education is currently running e-learning lessons and other radio programmes to ensure that learners have access to education as schools and colleges are closed.