STATE CAPTURE!*Chakwera’s Son Gets Millions From Asians for Favours*

Barely three days into the presidency, President Lazarous Chakwera’s son, Nick, has been collecting millions of kwachas from businessmen especially Asians for favours from the new government.
We can reveal that Nick Chakwera has received millions of kwachas for the past two days from Indian businessmen who included Mr Muhammed of Mapeto.
“Nick has been very busy for the past two days. He is meeting all sorts of people mostly Indian businessmen and he has a lot of money now,” said a close ally of Nick Chakwera. “I don’t think the big man is aware of what is happening. But Nick is doing it anyway,” he added.
According to other close allies and friends of Nick Chakwera, Nick will have to convince his dad, President Chakwera to appoint Northern Region Water Board Chief Executive Officer Titus Mtegha to be Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Water Board. “Mtegha deals mostly with Asians and gets the money from their deals to support people in government.
He did it during Mutharika reign and he will be doing it this time but with Lilongwe Water Board where they are expected to get huge contracts,” he said.
As for Mapeto, he will be given all the huge government contracts like printing of commemoration clothes and others, according to Nick Chakwera allies. Efforts to speak to Nick Chakwera proved futile as two of his known numbers could not be picked after several calls.
Please report him to the ACB. If you don’t you will be arrested because it is a crime not to report a corrupt activity within 24 hours.
Please rush to the ACB now!
Add your commentThis is a very bad act. The president should know and act swiftly on this issue. This guy is definitely going to dent his father’s good image.
This is bad. This guy must be reported to ACB…
Propaganda yopanda nayo nzeru ndiyowopsa kwambiri. Are you telling your dunderhead readers and followers that within 3 days apanga process payment and galimoto yabwera kuno ku Malawi kuchokera ku South Africa or ku overseas? Galimoto ngati imeneyi palibe komwe ungakagule kuno ku Malawi. The new government will take every possible step kulondola pomwe munabisa ndalama za amphawi agalu inu ndipo azitengako. Continue writing zinthu zoduka mutu ngati zimenezi coz the more you write them the more the leadership will ensure that they get back every penny DPP stole from us. 2025 DPP idzalunzaso take it from me because people are now aware how you shared all government positions amongst yourself and more will be revealed regarding your evil.