STATE CAPTURE!*Chakwera’s Son Gets Millions From Asians for Favours*

Nick and his multi-million car

Barely three days into the presidency, President Lazarous Chakwera’s son, Nick, has been collecting millions of kwachas from businessmen especially Asians for favours from the new government.

We can reveal that Nick Chakwera has received millions of kwachas for the past two days from Indian businessmen who included Mr Muhammed of Mapeto.

“Nick has been very busy for the past two days. He is meeting all sorts of people mostly Indian businessmen and he has a lot of money now,” said a close ally of Nick Chakwera. “I don’t think the big man is aware of what is happening. But Nick is doing it anyway,” he added.

According to other close allies and friends of Nick Chakwera, Nick will have to convince his dad, President Chakwera to appoint Northern Region Water Board Chief Executive Officer Titus Mtegha to be Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Water Board. “Mtegha deals mostly with Asians and gets the money from their deals to support people in government.

He did it during Mutharika reign and he will be doing it this time but with Lilongwe Water Board where they are expected to get huge contracts,” he said.

As for Mapeto, he will be given all the huge government contracts like printing of commemoration clothes and others, according to Nick Chakwera allies. Efforts to speak to Nick Chakwera proved futile as two of his known numbers could not be picked after several calls.