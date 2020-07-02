Malawi Queens Qualify for Fast5

By Chimwemwe Nyirenda

The Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens has automatically qualified for this year’s Fast5 tournament after returning to Position Six in the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings released on Wednesday.

According to the recent INF Ranking, Malawi Queens has displaced Uganda She Cranes which was on the position six in the previous rankings.

Queens gained more points at the Africa Netball Cup and World Cup which took place in South Africa last year. The queens managed to beat Uganda twice during the tournaments.

The latest rankings see Australia retain their position as the top team in the world; however New Zealand is closing the gap in second place. England overtakes Jamaica to claim back third place.