I’m Still In Control, Says Reserve Bank Governor Kabambe

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe has refuted social media reports that he has been fired from his post.

On Thursday, the social media was stormed with news that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has fired Kabambe as Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor as part of cleaning the government.

So I don’t have any communication- Kabambe

In an interview with a local media, Kabambe described the news as ‘fake’ saying he has not received any dismissal letter from the Chief Secretary to the government.

“I haven’t heard that. In fact, I called the Chief Secretary (to Government) and he also appears to say that hasn’t happened.

So I don’t have any communication. Unless…you have a different message,” said Kabambe.

Dalitso Kabambe was appointed as Governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi on 21 April 2017.