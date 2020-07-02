DPP’s Kambalame Lands in Police Hands For Assaulting Mkaka

The Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe on Thursday arrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Regional Governor David Kambalame for assaulting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) General Secretary Eisenhower Mkaka.

File Photo: Kambalame(Centre) and DPP officials

According to police statement, the suspect Kambalame committed the crime on 11 of April 2020. He committed the offence when Mkaka was summoned by the Lilongwe police prior to fresh polls.

Meanwhile, Kambalame has been granted police bail and will appear in court soon to answer charges of assault and causing grievous body harm.

Recently, the police in Blantyre also arrested DPP’s Ward Councillor for Bangwe-M’thandizi Issac Jomo Osman on theft charges.