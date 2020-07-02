DPP Ward Councillor Jomo Osman Out On Bail

The Blantyre Magistrate Court has granted bail to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ward Councillor for Bangwe-M’thandizi Ward Isaac Jomo Osman, who is popularly known as Ntopwa One.

Osman with his fans after the bail ruling

The Chief Resident Magistrate, Ezelina Zidule made the bail ruling on Thursday morning in Blantyre.

Among other bail conditions, he has been ordered to surrender his travel documents and pay a bail bond of K200 000.

The suspect Osman, who is also the owner for Super League side Ntopwa Football Club, is answering charges of malicious damage and theft contrary.

According to Limbe Police Spokesperson, Patrick Mussa it was suspected that Osman together with other accomplices whilst armed with panga knives invaded the house of Member of Parliament for Blantyre Bangwe Constituency and stole cellphones valued at MK1,035,000.

The case has since been adjourned to July 24, 2020 for hearing and the state is expected to parade its witnesses.

The suspect Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.