DPP, UDF in Soul Searching

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its sister party United Democratic Front (UDF) says they will soon conduct a post-mortem of the last week’s fresh presidential elections.

We will rise again- Nankhumwa

DPP and UDF alliance which was being led by the former President Peter Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi lost the court ordered Fresh Presidential elections to Tonse Alliance candidate Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking in Parliament leader of opposition and DPP’s Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa assured Malawians that DPP will rise again in the near future.

“ The most critical thing to do now is to draw back and do an audit of where we may have gone wrong and start all over again.

In John Chapter 12 Verse 24 in the Holy Bible, our Lord Jesus said “Truly, truly, I tell you, unless a seed of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a seed, but if it dies, it bears much fruits.”

Yes, the DPP may look like it has died today like a seed, but I can assure you that DPP shall re-germinate with vigour and bear more fruits,” said Nankhumwa

In a separate interview with Zodiak Radio on Thursday, UDF’s Secretary General Kandi Padambo said the party will soon meet and map the way forward.

Padambo further said that UDF’s National Governing Body will also decide on the future of DPP-UDF working alliance.

Malawi conducted the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court.