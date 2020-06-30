Nankhumwa Says Malawi In Safe Hands With Chakwera

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has described President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as a capable leader who will help to shape the future of the country.

Nankhumwa Leader of opposition

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South, was speaking on Tuesday at New Parliament Building in Lilongwe in his acceptance speech as the leader of opposition.

He also congratulated Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima for being elected as president and vice president respectively during the fresh presidential elections which was held on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.

“I am well aware that Dr. Chakwera is a capable leader having worked with him in Parliament for many years when he was Leader of Opposition. As such, I have no doubt that the country will be in good and able hands,” said Nankhumwa

The leader of opposition, Nankhumwa also assured the government side of the August house of total support. He said his party DPP will offer constructive criticism to the new government for the sake of development.

“ Let me take this opportunity to assure our colleagues on the government side that we, on this side, will provide the new government the necessary support as it embarks on the momentous task of managing the economy and re-uniting Malawians against a backdrop of serious tribal, ethnic and regional divisions,” said Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa was appointed as the leader of opposition on Monday by the former president Professor Peter Mutharika following the outcome of Fresh Presidential elections in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was declared the winner while DPP scooped the second position.