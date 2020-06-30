Mutharika True Definition Of Statesmanship- Nankhumwa

The newly appointed leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended former president Professor Peter Mutharika for accepting the outcome of fresh presidential elections which was held on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.

Former President Mutharika

Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency, made the commendation on Tuesday in his acceptance speech as leader of opposition delivered at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

He said the former President Professor Mutharika truly believes in good governance and the rule of law as evidenced by his acceptance to hold fresh presidential election and accept the outcome despite serious political provocation.

“Mutharika is a true definition of ‘Statesmanship’. The former President will go down in history books as the most tolerant leader who remained calm, amidst serious political provocation and personal denigration.

He stands out as a bastion of diligence and respectable national leader who, despite serious electoral irregularities in the recent election, including intimidation and physical attacks on DPP and UDF monitors, he called on DPP-UDF Alliance supporters to remain calm and peaceful and to accept MEC declaration of the final winner,” said Nankhumwa

He added the former President played a central role in helping the party (DPP) to forge strong relationships with other political parties, such as the UDF, and other stakeholders both local and international.

In his speech, Nankhumwa also congratulated President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Dr. Saulos Chilima for winning the fresh presidential elections.