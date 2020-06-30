Gays, Lesbians Congratulate Chakwera

Malawian lesbians, gays, Bisexuals and Transgender (LGBT) have congratulated President Revered Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima for winning the fresh presidential elections.

The Malawi LGBT Community sent the congratulatory message to Chilima and Chakwera through Card which was posted on Nation Online as a paid advertisement on Tuesday.

Chakwera was declared the winner after scooping 2,604,043 votes representing 58% against 1,751,377 votes for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

While Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) got 32,456 of the total casted votes.

Malawi conducted the presidential re-run following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court citing ‘massive’ irregularities.