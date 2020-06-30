Education Remains Catalysts To Socio-Economic Development

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, June 30, Mana: Director of Department of Inspectorate and Advisory Services, Raphael Agabu has said education remains catalyst to national socio-economic development.

Agabu addressing members of press

He said this Tuesday during a Press briefing to introduce Eco-Star School Project whose theme is Improving Access and Quality of Education in Malawi at Platinum Hotel in Lilongwe.

Agabu said education forms part of the country’s development processes hence the need to full support the sector by providing necessary policies and guidelines for it to attain desired out comes.

He pointed out Malawi Growth Development Strategy (MDGS III), National Education Policy and Education Act emphasized on the importance to improve the quality education standards in the country.

The Director said the 20 month Eco-Star School Project Model has come about as a result of collaboration between partners Edukans Malawi, Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF) and Education Commission of Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

Agabu said the project aims to help learners value the importance of sustaining their environment by actively protecting it.

“We need to provide right information to the learners on the issue of environment and how they should be involved meaningfully. The initiative will centre around the learner, teachers, leaders and communities on how they can uphold and sustain their environment,” he added.

The Director said many youth need to be educated on rights and responsibilities in our constitutions to enable them develop a sense of participating on issues affecting them.

Chairperson of Advisory Board of Edukans Malawi, Lindirabe Mazinyane said the goal of the project was to ensure sustainable livelihoods and active citizenship through development of knowledge, skills and attitudes of marginalized children and youth in the country.

She said it would be implemented in 20 primary schools in four districts of Mangochi, Thyolo, Lilongwe Rural West and Salima.

“The Schools were selected after considering several factors. We wanted to reach out to schools within the catchment areas of existing projects in remote rural areas where majority of the people are predominately poor and disadvantaged and education indicators are very low,” Mazinyane explained.

Education Coordinator Archdiocese of Lilongwe, Chrissy Mithi Stated that they implemented the similar Eco-Star School Project in 2008 and phase out in 2017

She said they implemented the project in Salima and Lilongwe where over 165 primary schools were covered.

Mithi said environmental education was paramount and they are looking forward to partner with Edukans and EEDF in raising awareness among learners in achieving sustainable development.

The duration of the project is 20 months from June 1, 2020 with a total budget of K 173 million.

It is expected that 20,000 learners will directly benefit, eight Teacher Training College (TTC) lectures, nine Primary Education Advisors (PEAs), 80 Primary School Teachers, 60 primary school leaders and 800 members of the communities from community based structures.