Tobacco Commission Begins Registration, Licensing Of Tobacco Growers

By Memory Chatonda

The Tobacco Commission (TC) will from July 1 to September 30 this year conduct registration and licensing of growers for 2020/2021 tobacco growing season, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

In a statement made available to Mana on Friday signed by TC Chief Executive Officer, Kaisi Sadala, the commission shall license and allocate production quota for tobacco in line with the 2020/21 trade requirements.

Sadala also said all growers who have not been captured through the new system, Farmers Management System (FMS), but would like to grow and sell tobacco in the season, are required to bring documents for identification and validation.

“Such growers can bring any of the two documents such as TC bio-card, TC paper license, Auction Holding Limited identity card or an official letter from their (EPA) extension planning area,” he said.

“While all growers intending to grow tobacco under contract with buying companies of their choice, are requested to agree on the contracted volume with the buying company before registering and licensing with the commission. The contracting phase will end on July 30,” Sadala added.

He, therefore, advised all tobacco farmers that the minimum number of growers per club is four and maximum is 15.

“In addition, all clubs that were registered in 2019/20 season but did not meet the minimum and maximum number of members indicated are requested to bring all the remaining members to be accompanied by one official who was issued with TC FMS card for identification of the non-registered members.

“For clubs, only one executive member from a registered club will be allowed to come and pay for licensed quota on behalf of other members,” he said.

Meanwhile, TC has announced to reserve the right to uplift any quota, according to Sadala.