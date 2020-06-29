No Honeymoon For Chilima, Chakwera

By Patrick Botha, MANA

Chakwera , Chilima during Swearing in ceremony

As scores of Malawians in all the cities, towns and villages both within Malawi and in diaspora chorus the freedom song in unison after Lazarus Chakwera emerges the 6th president of the Republic of Malawi, a catholic priest in Nkhata Bay has warned the new president and his running mate to forget about honeymoon.

Speaking during mass today at St. Joseph Parish, Raymond Kondowe who is also the Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre said there is no time to relax for the new office bearers.

“We wanted change and change is here. I’d like to urge the president and his team that there’s no honeymoon for them. Malawi has been destroyed by the previous regimes. Malawians are suffering. This is time to get down to business and rebuild the country,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe thanked all Christians who went to cast their vote on Tuesday 23 June saying they were indeed living their Christian call.

“Why am I thanking you today? If for some reason as a Christian you decide not to vote just know that you’re indirectly endorsing bad leadership into power but if you vote you’re helping putting right leaders into power.”

Father Kondowe went on to make reference to the Catholic Bishops Pastoral Letter that among others talks of good leadership to mean a listening leadership, a people-centred leadership, respect of the rule of the law and a leader who does not stick to power.

“The new leadership should learn from the mistakes of their predecessors and correct them. They should ensure every Malawian regardless of tribe or geographical location feels proud to be Malawian by trickling down development resources to all corners of the country,” he emphasized.

Vincent Mhone aged 82 of Traditional Authority Mkumbira conquered with Kondowe.

“I’ve seen all governments since independence. We really needed change and am happy we finally have gotten the change. Am very sure the new government will do its best to deliver the aspirations of Malawians,” said Mhone.

Residents in Nkhata Bay have been partying and jubilating in the streets since the release of unofficial results on Zodiak Broadcasting Station and the proceedings at the main Tally Centre. The celebrations have climaxed since MEC Chairperson Chifundo Kachale declared Chakwera as the winner of the fresh presidential elections last night.