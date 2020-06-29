Nankhumwa Now Leader Of Opposition in Parliament

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency, Kondwani Nankhumwa has been named as new leader of opposition.

Nankhumwa Leader of opposition

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara made the announcement on Monday at New Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

Nankhumwa has replaced Lobin Lowe whose party the Malawi Congress (MCP) won the Tuesday’s fresh Presidential elections and has since moved to the government side of the house.

The Speaker Gotani also announced that Richard Chimwendo Banda as leader of the house a position which was being held by Nankhumwa prior to the fresh presidential elections.