Malawian Students Return Home After Being Stranded in Kenya

By Andrew Mkonda

Sixteen Malawian students and others from Mozambique and Zambia who were stranded in Kenya due to Covid-19 pandemic recently arrived in the country through Songwe Border.

Karonga director of health and social services (DHSS), David Sibale made the announcement Friday in an interview saying the students arrived home on Wednesday using Malawi Post Office Coach.

“These students were expected to arrive home two weeks ago but they were delayed due to some issues of clearance. The bus had carried 16 Malawians, 10 Zambians and 2 Mozambicans.

“Upon reaching Songwe Border, they were all taken for testing and out of the 31 samples collected at Karonga District Hospital, two tested positive for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona virus type 2 (SARS COV 2).

“Of the two, one was a Mozambican and the other one was a driver of the coach and results have so far been forwarded to Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) so that they further link up with appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, different stakeholders have applauded the district hospital on how it is managing covid-19 issues.

Malawi Red Cross Society coordinator for the district, Blessings Mlowoka said hospital officials have been so vibrant on public awareness and involvement of other stakeholders in the fight of covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mlowoka has urged health officials and other stakeholders to continue being vigilant and never relax as covid-19 cases are still increasing in the country each day.

Currently, the country has registered 1152 confirmed cases with 13 deaths.-MANA