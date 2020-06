Connect on Linked in

Limbe Police in Blantyre has arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ward Councillor for Bangwe-Nthandizi ward Issac Jomo Osman.

Spokesperson for Limbe Police Station, Patrick Mussa confirmed the arrest on Monday in an interview with a local radio station.

However, Mussa failed to give more details regarding the arrest of Osman saying the police are still investigating.

The arrest came barely a day after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president.