Chakwera Promises Brighter Malawi

The newly elected president of the Republic Of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has promised to create a better and brighter Malawi.

Chakwera was speaking during sworn in ceremony which was presided over by the chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) Square in Lilongwe on Sunday.

“I am duty bound by God and all of you to give you my best. I want to tell you that this new Malawi is a home for everyone whether you voted for me or not.

Trust us and make this win a win for all of us. Those celebrating should be celebrating with humility,” said Chakwera in his acceptance speech.

Reverend Chakwera also vowed to defend the constitution of the republic and to have a listening government.

First to take oath of office was the Vice President elect, Dr. Saulos Chilima who is also the president for UTM party.

Chakwera, 65, a former Malawi Assemblies of God Church President has became the 6th president of the republic of Malawi.