Mutharika Concede Defeat, Calls for Calm

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called for calm as Malawians awaits the outcome of Tuesday, June 23 Fresh Presidential elections.

APM Calls For Calm

Mutharika was speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Saturday. He said Malawians should accept the outcome of the fresh polls in order for peace and unity to prevail in the country.

However, Mutharika has described the fresh presidential elections “worst election in Malawi history,” claiming that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors were beaten, hacked and some are missing after being abducted.

According to unofficial results, Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is leading with 59% of the total votes against 38% of the incumbent president Mutharika.

Malawi conducted the fresh presidential elections after the court nullified May 2019 presidential elections citing irregularities. The incumbent President Mutharika won the nullified elections.