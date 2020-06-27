It’s Chakwera !

Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential Candidate,Lazarus Chakwera as the winner for the Fresh Presidential elections which was conducted on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.

MEC’s Chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale made the declaration on Saturday evening at National Tally Centre, College of Medicine Sports Complex Hall in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to MEC official results, Chakwera got 2,604,043 votes representing 58% against 1,751,377 votes for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

While Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) got 32,456 of the total casted votes.

Meanwhile, Dr Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the Republic of Malawi respectively tomorrow on Sunday in Lilongwe.

Malawi conducted the presidential re-run following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court citing ‘massive’ irregularities.