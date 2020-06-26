Mbakuwaku President Kuwani Congratulates Chakwera for ‘Pending’ Victory

One of the three presidential candidates for the Fresh elections, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), has congratulated Tonse Alliance President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera for the pending victory.

Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima

According to unofficial results, Chakwera is leading with of 52 percent of the total casted votes seconded by the incumbent President Professor Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progress Party (DPP).

“I personally convey a congratulatory message to Lazarus Chakwera, Saulos Klaus Chilima and the entire Tonse Alliance crew for the lead to victory as per unofficial results.

The game of numbers has to be respected notwithstanding the lodged complaints,” said Kuwani who recently asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson to disqualify Chakwera and Mutharika’s presidency.

The MMD founder Kuwani said his party will work with the government in developing the country and providing checks and balance

“We will continue to provide checks and balances should electoral promises turn into emptiness.

We shall be part of victory should the nation register social and economic development and we shall reprimand your regime should promises turn into mere political rhetoric,” said Kuwani

Malawi conducted the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 elections by the court.