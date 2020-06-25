Ex-President Muluzi Urges Candidates to Accept Electoral Defeat

Malawi Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has urged candidates and supporters to accept the outcome of the fresh presidential elections which was held in the county on Tuesday, 23 Of June 2020.

We are one- Muluzi

Dr. Muluzi, who is the father and founder of multiparty democracy in Malawi, made the appeal in an interview with Zodiak Radio on Thursday.

“ We are all Malawians first before we belong to different political parties, and therefore acceptance of results officially announced by Malawi Electoral Commission is a step towards fostering peace and tranquility,” Said Dr Muluzi.

According to unofficial results compiled from each of the 5,002 polling centres, Lazarus Chakwera is set to win with 59 percent against 38 percent for the incumbent president Professor Peter Mutharika.

Meanwhile, Malawians and the international community are waiting for official results from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Malawians went to polls on Tuesday after the court nullified the 2019 presidential election on February 3, 2020 and ordered a rerun within 150 days.