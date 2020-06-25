Chakwera Heading For Election Win

Opposition Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate, Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera is set to be declared the winner for the Malawi’s Fresh Presidential elections.

According to unofficial results compiled from each of the 5,002 polling centres, Chakwera has won with 59 percent against 38 percent for the incumbent president Professor Peter Mutharika.

Meanwhile, Malawians and the international community are waiting for official results from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Malawians went to polls on Tuesday after the court nullified the 2019 presidential election on February 3, 2020 and ordered a rerun within 150 days.