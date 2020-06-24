Ignore ‘Fake’ Unofficial Results On Social Media- MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged members of the general public to ignore Presidential Elections results that are circulating on social media platforms such as facebook and Whatsapp.

Since yester-night the social media has been stormed with ‘fake’ results sheets for the presidential elections which were held in the country on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Main Tally Centre in Blantyre, MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale, said people should be on the lookout for fake news.

“With social media it is possible for anyone to come up with their own results and distribute them. All stakeholders taking an action basing on unofficial results should be extremely cautious,” said Dr Kachale

He added: “The Commission wishes to remind the public that a candidate wins an election when all votes are tallied and not that in a particular district or region or constituency.

Therefore, all stakeholders are advised to keep their eyes on the national tally that will be released by the Commission.”

Malawi conducted the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential polls by the court.