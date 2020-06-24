Govt Condemns Posting Of Fake Results on Social Media

Government would like to urge political leaders and party members and supporters to manage their electoral results expectations with sanity as the country awaits completion of tabulation of votes cast in the Fresh Presidential Election.

Desist from announcing fabricated results- Botomani

Since voting closed at 6 PM on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020, social media has been awash with fabricated figures said to be results of the election.

Further, Government has learned that prior to voting, some people photocopied blank MEC result sheets which are being filled with the fabricated election results in order to confuse people.

Like this, the public is being led to believe the fake results because they look genuine on a MEC form.

Government would like to urge party leaders and supporters to desist from posting and circulating fabricated election results as this has potential to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

This is also recipe for violence when MEC announces true results different from is circulating on social media.

Finally, Government would like to appeal to all media houses to desist from announcing fabricated results being circulated on social media.