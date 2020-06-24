DPP Report MCP to Electoral Body

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reported Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for ‘beating up’ is party monitors and supporters.

We have reported them to MEC- Dausi

DPP’s Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi disclosed the development on Wednesday during a presser held in Blantyre.

He said some DPP monitors were abducted by MCP thugs in Lilongwe while others face harassment.

“We have presented a litany of complaints to MEC bordering on assaults and harassment on our monitors.

Eight monitors were abducted by Gule wa mkulu at Kabudula and Kasiya in Lilongwe and are yet to be found,” said Dausi

Meanwhile, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has admitted to have received complements from political parties.