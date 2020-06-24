Breaking: MDF Arrest MCP-UTM Thugs in Neno

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has arrested Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance ‘thugs’ in Neno district who were on a mission to ‘beat up’ Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors in the district.

The ‘thugs’ eight in number were arrested on Tuesday night at around 23:00 hours by MDF soldiers at a drinking joint Chikonde Trading Centre and they were using a motor vehicle Nissan Vanette Registration number NA7102.

The suspects were possession dangerous weapons such as pangs knives, small axes, and a batton.

The suspects have so far revealed to have been sent by UTM’s Senior Member Felix Njawala to monitor the fresh presidential polls but they failed to give specific centres assigned.