Mutharika Concerned With ‘Beating Up’ Of DPP-UDF Monitors By MCP-UTM Thugs in Lilongwe

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Presidential Candidate, has expressed a ‘deep’ concerned with attacks on DPP-UDF alliance monitors in the central region.

APM Arriving at Polling Station

President Mutharika was speaking after casting his vote at his home Village Goliyati in Thyolo district. He described the attacks as ‘barbaric’ and threat to Malawi’s multiparty democracy.

“I’m saddened and I condemn such barbaric acts in the strongest sense possible. We all need credible and fair elections, but what the opposition is doing is not fair. They have even chased our monitors from other centres,” said President Mutharika

The Malawian leader further condemned the attack on DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey who was forced to flee her home in Nkhotakota after MCP-UTM thugs stormed his house last evening.

Mutharika being assisted by a polling staff

“For whatever reasons, I don’t know. Imagine she had to seek refuge in the forest before she was rescued by security agents. On top of that, the same people have torched a lodge belonging to her husband,” he said

Malawi is holding the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the courts. Mutharika was declared the winner in the nullified polls and has since vowed to reclaim victory.

Mutharika defending his victory

President Mutharika is facing Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD). The winner is expected to be announced with the next eight days.