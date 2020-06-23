Mbakuwaku Candidate Kuwani Votes, Optimistic Of Victory

Presidential candidate for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), Peter Kuwani has cast his vote at Matimba Primary school in Mchinji Central constituency.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Kuwani said he is hopeful that his party will succeed in this election because it’s a unique party.

Kuwani commended Malawians for flocking to various voting centres, saying it shows the seriousness Malawians are attaching to the election.

He urged Malawians to avoid engaging in violence and vandalism and let the electrol process take its course.

Malawi is holding the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May, 2019 Presidential polls by the court.

Kuwani is facing DPP-UDF alliance candidate also resident Peter Mutharika who is likely to reclaim the presidency and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP-UTM alliance.-( By Mirriam Kaliza-MBC and Malawi Voice)