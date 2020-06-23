Malawi Goes to Fresh Presidential Polls; APM Likely to Reclaim Presidency

About 6.8 Million Malawians are expected to vote for a new president today in the much waited Fresh presidential elections.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, the newly elected president will lead the country for the next five years.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale on Monday evening said polling centres across the country will open from 6am to 6pm, a 12 hour voting period.

The incumbent President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who is the torch-bearer of the DPP-UDF Alliance is facing Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP ) and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development.

Malawi is holding the fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential polls by the court citing irregularities.