Never Again: MCP Officials Beating Up DPP-UDF Monitors

Officials from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its political bedfellow UTM party have launched an attacked on governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Monitors in the Central region.

Never Again

According to reports, the officials led by MCP’s Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda and Party’s General Secretary Eisenhower Mkaka have hired ‘thugs’ armed with panga’s to beat up all suspected DPP-UDF alliance supporters and Monitors in Lilongwe.

The move aims at threatening Mighty DPP-UDF supporters and patriotic citizens from voting freely during the fresh presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Political and Social analysts have condemned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for inciting violence in the country.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections tomorrow on Tuesday 23rd of June 2020 following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court.