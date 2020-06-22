Kachale ‘Satisfied’ With Presidential Elections Final Preps

By Enock Naphazi, MEC Stringer

Exif_JPEG_420

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Dr Chifundo Kachale on Monday evening made a surprise visit to inspect the preparations of polling stations and district tally Centre in Neno.

Kachale said the commission is doing spot checks to verify if everything is set ready for the Fresh Presidential Election on Tuesday June 23.

“We are happy that here in Neno all preparations on the ground are looking promising and we have learnt that all materials and staff have been deployed, we are also very happy to hear that MDF have deployed their full contagious of forces and have given us a assurance of total security in all polling canters,” said Kachale.

Kachale said the presence of party monitors at the district tally center and in other polling stations in the district is giving the commission confidence that everything that needed to be in place is set.

On the Deficit of MK 10 billion which MEC is yet to source from treasury, Kachale said he is very confidence that the resources will be made available because the polling is not only happen on Election Day even after the polling the commission will be tasked to collect results and all those processes will require funds.

Kachale also urged the district Commissioner for the district Blessing Nkhoma who is also the Returning Officer that he should make sure that the tally centre only accommodates those that have been accredited by MEC.

Apart from visiting district tally center Kachale also visited some of the important place where MEC materials are being kept to make sure all the polling materials needed to be at the polling centers have been deployed.

During 2019 elections which its presidential election was nullified by the court, Neno district was recommended as the best when it was noted that the district did not produce even a single Tippexed results sheets.