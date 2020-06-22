Joyful Souls Back With National Anthem Remix

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre, June 22, Mana: After a long musical break, Blantyre based all-male gospel Acapella group, the Joyful Souls is set to release a National Anthem remix in order to urge Malawians to embrace peace.

The group’s manager, Blams Fudzulani told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that the song reminds everyone that God loves the country amidst different challenges the country is facing.

“It is just by coincidence that the song is being released now when there is political turmoil in the country. The idea to record it was hatched long time ago but God allowed, maybe with a purpose to release it now.

“So we decided to pay more particular attention to our national anthem by rearranging and blending the Acapella touch.

We have done this with a hope that the much needed message in the national anthem goes to all of us that we have a beautiful country and if we all ask God to bless our nation, we are going to continue enjoying the peace and harmony as the warm heart of Africa,” said Fudzulani.

Recorded by Arthur Chidothe of Classic Records, the song will be enjoyed through different foras as no show has been arranged to launch it in the wake of COVID-19, according to the manager.

Founded in 1995, by among others, Rodgers Mpinganjira and Jolly Ntaba, the Seventh Day affiliated group has three albums to its credit namely: Tidzauluka, Adzaweruza and Abweranso.

Currently, the eight member singing group only has Mpinganjira as the longest surviving member since its inception 23 years ago.