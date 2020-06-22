Breaking: Chakwera, Chilima Exchange ‘Stupid’ Remarks

The fallout between Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima has worsened to the extent that they exchanged “stupid” remarks on Sunday evening.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) camp has been mad at Chilima this week as they suspect that he poisoned Chakwera who is currently sick.

Fall Apart: Chilima, Chakwera in verbal war

Chilima was also rebuffed by Chakwera when he tried to visit him as a patient. He was told that “you cannot see him because he is unwell. Let’s meet after the election.”

At the same time, Chilima asked the MCP camp for a meeting to brainstorm a statement. Chilima planned a statement about warning against rigging as a ploy to divert public attention from his own rigging strategy.

But MCP officials told Chilima that “go ahead to make a statement and we will make ours”.

The bad blood between Chakwera and Chilima has worsened further as MCP officials on Chakwera’s side such as Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka have discovered that Chilima is working with Deputy Speaker Mackson Kazombo to take over MCP’s presidency as they anticipate Chakwera’s incapacitation.

They also accuse Chilima of not using MCP symbols throughout the period of their alliance.

Meanwhile, members of the UTM executive committee are vowing not to vote because they do not see the point of voting for an MCP that has planned to damp them.