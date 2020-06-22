APM Delivers Again: Nomads, Bullets Buses Ready

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fulfilled his promised to donate modern buses to two Blantyre based super league giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

President Mutharika made the pledge few days he presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the two clubs’ stadium project construction at Nyambabwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre.

“I will donate two buses, one for Bullets and the other one for Wanderers. These are the teams which have produced top players in the country like, ” said Mutharika adding that ”The top players represented this country in other countries and therefore the two teams deserve the support,”

Meanwhile, the two buses which has been bought using President Professor Mutharika’s personal money have been officially handed over to the two teams .