Zomba Ready For Fair, Credible Fresh Presidential Polls

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, June 21, Mana: District Commissioner for Zomba, Dr Smart Gwedemula on Saturday said the district was ready to administer a fair and credible election come Tuesday June 23.

One of the ballot papers guarded by the MDF

Speaking after receiving ballot papers and other election material, Dr Gwedemula said the council had made all the necessary arrangements and that teams of presiding officers and security, alongside ballot papers were ready for dispatch.

“As a district we have some hard to reach areas such as Chisi Island where traveling is by boat but, it is pleasing to note that we have sorted everything out and we are ready for the fresh presidential elections.

“Let me take this opportunity to also assure the people of Zomba that we will do our very best and deliver a fair, transparent and credible election,” he said.

Dr Gwedemula said the district received ballot papers for all the ten constituencies and there were no report of materials missing or tampered with on the way.

Meanwhile, the DC has called on all stakeholders involved to join hands to make sure the whole process remains a success.

“We have started very well and it is my hope that we will also end on a good note. However, this is not a one man’s show, we all need to work hand in hand,” he said.

Apart from officials from the district council and officials from the city council led by the Chief Executive Charles Thombozi, political party leaders from the district also witnessed the arrival and dispatch of the ballot papers.

Speaking after inspecting all the ten vehicles that had carried materials to verify the contents, Democratic Progressive Party District (DPP) Governor, Jackson Twaliki expressed satisfaction having witnessed arrival and dispatch of the voting materials.

He said as a party, they were ready to ensure all processes are smartly and smoothly done.

Malawians will be going to polls next week Tuesday to elect the President after the Constitutional court nullified the 2019 May 21 presidential elections due to irregularities.