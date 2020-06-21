Police Advise Voters to Return Home After Voting

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) has advised voters across the country to return home after casting their votes during the Presidential Elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd of June 2020.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera made the advised through a press statement issued on Sunday. He said the police will arrest anyone found loitering around polling and tally centres without a valid reason.

“All voters are advised to return to their respective homes after casting their votes and wait for official announcement of results by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC),” said Kadadzera in a statement.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the court.