Mutharika to Retain Presidency

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance runningmate, Atupele Muluzi says he is convinced Malawians will retain President Peter Mutharika as their leader in the coming elections.

The incoming Vice President Muluzi said this on Saturday at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota where he addressed his final rally ahead of the Fresh Presidential Elections on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

The game changer, Muluzi said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to develop this country hence no need for Malawians to give them a chance to continue damaging the country.

“MCP has no clue what democracy is that’s why they killed people and damaged people’s shops during demonstrations” he said.

DPP’s Secretary General, Griselda Jeffrey’s said the only development the Tonse alliance has done is damaging development which Mutharika has done in the past 6years.

She said people need not to be fooled by anything being promised by Tonse alliance as MCP has failed to do so in 31 years they were in power.

Malawians are expecting to cast their votes this Tuesday 23 June 2020, after the ConCourt nullified May 2, 2020 elections due to irregularities.