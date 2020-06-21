Muluzi Upbeat Of APM’s Victory

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance is poised to win the court sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election slated for June 23, the alliance runningmate who is also UDF president, Atupele Muluzi has declared.

He said having traveled throughout the country campaigning for the Alliance, he has no doubt that Mutharika will continue ruling the country.

Muluzi made the declaration, Saturday at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota at the close of the campaign period for the oncoming election.

Addressing a record mammoth crowd, the youthful Muluzi said it was imperative for Malawians to vote for the DPP and UDF for continued development and enjoyment of democratic rights, claiming these are the only democratic parties.

He said Malawians themselves are witness of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) unrepentant brutality, as demonstrated by its conduct soon after the 2019 nullified election.

“For the past eleven months or so, you have witnessed that MCP is a bloodthirsty party and has not repented as it has been claiming.

“Throughout the eleven months, the party supporters with blessings from its leadership have been terrorizing innocent people such that a police officer was killed, another undressed, shops and businesses ransacked and looted. That’s not democracy” said Muluzi.

The DPP-UDF alliance running mate who is also Minister of Energy and son to former president Bakili Muluzi urged people to vote for President Peter Mutharika, saying he was mature, patient and experienced to propel the country to greater heights.

“As we are closing the campaign today (Saturday), I urge you not to make the mistake of voting MCP into government.

“MCP never wanted democracy and for 31 years failed to develop the country. They have nothing to offer and are currently busy fighting for government positions before getting there,” he said.

He promised the people of Nkhotakota of the completion of the lakeshore M5 road, a stadium at the boma, construction of a Jetty at Kariba Port and other projects once he assumes the vice presidency position.

Muluzi said the government has put in place a number of programs targeting the youths and women which include the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF) loans to enable them get capital for businesses

Speaking earlier, DPP`s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey hailed Mutharika`s leadership for initiating a number of development projects in Nkhotakota and reducing the price of fertilizer to K5, 000 per 50kg bag as reflected in this year`s national budget.

UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo said it was a foregone conclusion that the DPP-UDF alliance would win the fresh presidential election because it has many supporters.

“I can assure you that we have the numbers because many UTM supporters had returned to the DPP after refusing to go to MCP” he said.

Malawians go to the polls on June 23 to elect a president after the constitutional court declared the 2019 presidential election null and the incumbent president not duly elected citing irregularities.