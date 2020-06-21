MEC to Conduct Pre-Inspection of Voting Materials

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on Monday expected to conduct pre-inspection exercise of the voting materials in all the polling stations across the country ahead of fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd of June 2020.

Presiding officers will open all boxes-Kachale

MEC’s Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale disclosed on Sunday during a media briefing at the National Tally Centre, College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre. He said the exercise will start at 8 O’clock in the morning.

According to Kachale, only candidates, political parties and Civil Society Organisations that have been accredited will be allowed to send their representatives and observers for the exercise in all polling stations.

“During the exercise presiding officers will open all boxes containing polling materials to ensure that the polling station has the right quantity and correct materials.

The advantage of this process is that if anything is discovered missing, in short supply or not in right order, the Commission shall have adequate time to come up with a remedy before start of polling,” said Kachale

He added: “The Commission is advising that the exercise shall proceed in the absence of party representatives and observers if they are late.

Those concerned should therefore keep time because after this stated period the Presiding Officers have other preparatory activities that cannot be delayed.”

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the courts.