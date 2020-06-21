MEC Dismiss Pre-Marked Ballot Papers Rumour

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has dismissed rumours that there pre-marked ballot papers for the fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd June 2020.

The Chairperson, Dr. Kachale dismissed the rumors on Saturday during a media briefing held at the National Tally Centre, College of Medicine in Blantyre. He warned Malawians against spreading ‘fake news’ relating to elections.

Justice Dr. Kachale added that political party monitors will verify empty boxes before polling.

Malawi Voice has established that opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its political bedfellow UTM Party social media team created the fake news with the prime aim of inciting violence in the country ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, MEC has organized a pre-inspection exercise for the ballot papers which will take place on Monday in all polling stations across the country as the way of clearing the rumour.