Malawians Asked to Maintain Peace Ahead Of Fresh Polls

By Tikondane Vega

Thyolo, June 21, Mana: National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has challenged stakeholders in Thyolo to maintain peace during and after the Presidential Election slated for 23rd June, 2020.

Speaking Friday during a Peace Building Committee meeting, Thyolo District Civic Education Officer, Moses Kaunda implored upon members of the committee which comprises of representatives from various political parties, police, clergy and youth to sensitize their followers on the need to maintain peace in this period.

“I am asking all the stakeholders to ensure that peace, law and order are maintained in the district. Whatever the outcome of the forthcoming election everyone should accept and be calm”. Kaunda said.

On the other hand, representative of the clergy, Pastor Frank Kachere Mbewe of Calvary Family Church lamented the unfortunate behaviour of some religious leaders who recently turned the pulpits into campaign podia.

He said: “As men of God, we are not supposed to side with any political party or entice members to vote for someone, but preach the Word of God and peace. We should remember that we have members of different political affiliations.”

Both Traditional Authority (TA) Khwethemule and Director of Young Politicians Union in the district Ronnie Charley urged youth to desist from being used by politicians to incite violence during and after the election results have been announced.

Meanwhile, Thyolo Police Officer in-Charge Davie Chingwalu has asked all stakeholders to trust police, saying it is there to serve everyone.

“People should disassociate us with any political party. We are there and ready to protect lives and property of everyone at all times regardless of political affiliation, including this election period,” he said.

Malawi is expected to hold the court sanctioned fresh presidential polls next week Tuesday, following the nullification of the 21st May 2019 elections, citing irregularities.