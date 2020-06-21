African Union Calls For Credible Elections in Malawi

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for a free, fair and credible fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23 June 2020 in Malawi.

Calls For Credible, Fair Elections

The Chairperson Mahamat made the call through a press statement posted of AU’s official website. He called upon all stakeholders to work towards the preservation of calm and peace in the country.

He also urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and concerned stakeholders to create conditions for a democratic, credible and peaceful election and refrain from any act of violence.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May, 2020 presidential elections by the court.